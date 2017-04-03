4 political forces pass to new parliament of Armenia

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Election Commission of Armenia processed about 88% of the ballots from 1807 polling stations.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, 637,252 voters voted for the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (49.18%), leading the elections.

In order to get into the legislative body, parties must overcome the 5% barrier, and party blocs to collect at least 7% of the vote.

Votes distributed as follows: "Yelk" (Exit) - 98.196 (7.58%), Free Democrats party - 11.515 (0.89%), Armenian revival party - 47.971 (3.70%), "Tsarukyan" block - 356.151 (27.56%), ANC-PPA bloc - 20.717 (1.60%), the Communist Party of Armenia - 9.412 (0.73%), "Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan" bloc - 27.272 (2.10%), ARF Dashnaktsutyun - 86.389 (6.67%).

On April 2, parliamentary elections took place in Armenia, in which five parties and four party blocs took part.