Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ One sergeant and 3 village guards killed, 18 security officers were injured as a result of shootout with PKK militants in Tendurek mount region of Turkey's Çaldiran district in the province of Van.

Report informs citing the Haber7, wounded soldiers and guard were taken to the hospital.

According to the information, airstrikes conducted to neutralize the terrorists.