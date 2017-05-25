4 ISIS-linked terrorists plotting public transport attacks detained in Moscow

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ Four members of an ISIS-linked terrorist network, who were managed from the territory of Syria and were preparing attacks on the Moscow public transport system, have been detained. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reports.

“The Russian Federal Security Service has detained four members of a terrorist group that consists of citizens of Russia and countries of the Central Asian region on May 25, 2017 in Moscow. They were preparing terrorist attacks on Moscow transport infrastructure using improvised explosive devices,”the FSB saidin a statement.

During the searches in the detainees’ houses, the FSB says it found an explosives production laboratory.

The terrorists planned to go to Syria and fight alongside ISIS militants after conducting the attacks in the Russian capital, according to the FSB.