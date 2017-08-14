 Top
    4 dead, 18 wounded in bus crash in central Turkey

    Bus ran into a cattle and slid off the highway

    Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least four people were killed and 18 others wounded early Monday in a bus crash on the Konya-Ankara highway.

    Report informs citing the Haber7, accident occurred in Ankara as the coach was on its way to the southern coastal province of Hatay from Erdek, a town in the northwestern province of Balikesir.

    The bus, which was carrying 49 people, reportedly ran into a cattle and slid off the highway.

    Rescue efforts are ongoing.

