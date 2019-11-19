37 people detained as protests are dispersed in Tbilisi - UPDATED

The total number of detainees during the dispersal of the opposition protests at the parliament building in Tbilisi reaches 37 people.

Report's Georgian bureau informs citing the Georgian Interior Ministry that six people including two police officers suffered during the dispersal.

18.11.2019

17:35

In Tbilisi, special forces began to clear the surrounding of Georgian parliament from protesters.

Local bureau of Report informs that the special forces created a live chain of protestors. Vehicles of special forces are also located in the area.

*** 16:34

The Georgian Interior Ministry gave protesters 30 minutes to leave the parliament.

According to local bureau of Report, the protesters, in turn, said that the protest was peaceful and that they would not go anywhere.

The special forces are already involved around the parliament.

The protesters created a live chain to prevent the police to enter the area.