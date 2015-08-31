30 residents of Javakheti, Georgia voluntarily surrendered firearms

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ\ Thirty residents of Ninotsminda, Akhalkalaki, Aspindza, Akhaltsikhe, Borjomi and Adigeni districtЫ of Samtskhe-Javakheti voluntarily surrendered firearms and ammunition.

Report informs citing Gruzia-Online, the inhabitants of the above-mentioned areas handed over 8041 ball-cartridges, 18 different rounds, 77 different hand grenades, 10 magazines on different machines, 8 firearms, 400 grams of TNT, 25 detonators, four smoke bombs, 1 anti-guarantor, 9 anti-tank grenades and detonators 1 anti-tank mine.

Georgia is located in the south, it borders with Armenia and Turkey.

It includes Meskheti and Javakheti.