Death toll now reaches 50 at high-rise building's collapse in Tehran - VIDEO - UPDATED

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll as a result of high-rise building in Tehran reached 50 people.

Report informs referring to the Press TV, 500-100 people are belived still under trapped beneath the rubble.

According to report, death toll may increase.

At least 30 firefighters in Tehran dead after responding to a huge fire broke out in a commercial high-rise building which caused the structure to collapse.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, Iranian state media said that it is believed people are still trapped beneath the rubble.

Emergency services, including ten fire engines, are still at the 17-storey tall Plasco building, where the blaze is still burning after breaking out at around 8am (4.30am GMT) on Thursday morning.

Rescue works are carried out in the area.

Commercial building located near the building of the Turkish Embassy.