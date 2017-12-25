3 Turkish soldiers martyred, 3 injured in shooting with PKK terrorists

Baku. 25 December. REPORT.AZ/ Two soldiers were killed, one injured during an anti-terror operation against PKK terrorists in southeastern Turkey's Hakkari province.

Report informs citing the Haberler, Turkish Armed Forces said.

Terrorists passed through northern Iraq and attacked military unit in Şemdinli, Hakkari. Anti-terror operation was held in Kani Rash, Iraq.

According to Turkish Interior Ministry, 872 land and air anti-terror operations were carried out by the Turkish Armed Forces on December 18-25. According to the statement, four terrorists were killed, 15 were captured and six surrendered themselves to the security forces.

According to another information, 23-year-old soldier was killed and two were wounded in an explosion of a hand grenade in Derecik municipality arsenal, Şemdinli.