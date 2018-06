Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Three Turkish soldiers were killed in an attack by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) near the city of al-Bab in Syria's Aleppo province.

Report informs referring to the CNNTürk.

Seven soldiers were also wounded in the attack on Ankara’s Euphrates Shield Operation, and they are receiving treatment at hospitals in the Turkish border provinces of Gaziantep and Kilis.