Baku. 31 May. REPORT.AZ/ 3 Turkish servicemen martyred, 2 injured in fight against PKK terrorists in Liçe, Diyarbakır province.

Report informs citing Haber7, three terrorists were killed and 1 injured in the operations.

Notably, 10.073 servicemen of Turkish security forces conduct “Bayrak-54” operation in 6 regions, 104 rural districts of Diyarbakır province since May 28.