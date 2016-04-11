3 suicide bombers blow themselves up near police department in Russia

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Three suicide bombers allegedly detonated themselves near the police station in the Novoselitsk District of the Stavropol Region.

"The terrorists died, and around five explosions were heard", Report informs, a law enforcement source told RIA Novosti.

Stavropol police have confirmed the attack on the police department.

"An attack occurred on the police department in the Novoselitsk District, information is being clarified," the source said.

According to a military source, another two militants were eliminated.

No one was hurt in the attack, the police said.