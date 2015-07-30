3 soldiers martyred after PKK opens fire in southeastern Turkey

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ PKK terrorists opened fire on gendarme forces in Turkey's southeastern province of Şırnak, martyring three soldiers. Turkish soldiers retaliated, killing one terrorist, Report informs citing Turkish media.

The incident took place on Thursday morning around 9.10 a.m., and the clashes between PKK terrorists and Turkish soldiers are reportedly ongoing.

The Turkish military has also released a written statement on the incident saying, the gendarme troops on which the terrorists opened fire, were trying to ensure security for vehicles set to carry military personnel returning from leave, at the time of the incident.

Following the PKK terrorists' attack, armed helicopters, and commandos have been dispatched to the scene, resulting in the killing of a terrorist. The operation against the terrorists is said to be ongoing.