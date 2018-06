Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ 3 servicemen were killed and 20 injured as a result of operation against the PKK terrorists in Cukurca district of Hakkari province, Turkey.

Report informs citing the Haberturk, operation conducted on September 3 in the morning.

According to the information 3 of the wounded soldiers are in critical condition.

The operation to neutralize the terrorists continues.