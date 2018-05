Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Three servicemen martyred, one wounded in clash with terrorists in Yüksekova district of Hakkari province, Turkey.

Report informs citing Anadolu, shooting occurred between the security forces and terrorists during the operation against PKK militants in Dağlıca village.

According to the information, the wounded serviceman was taken to Hakkari hospital.

6 terrorists were neutralized in the air support operation.