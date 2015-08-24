​3 fighters killed in Makhachkala

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ During clashes near the village of New Hushet in the Leninsky district of Makhachkala three fighters were killed. Report informs citing Interfax, it was stated the power structures of the region.

According to the source, the night staff of the federal forces tried to stop passenger car Lada Priora near railway crossing, however, people in it opened fire.

In the shooting three attackers have been destroyed, and the OMON soldier was injured.