    ​3 fighters killed in Makhachkala

    One OMON soldier injured

    Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ During clashes near the village of New Hushet in the Leninsky district of Makhachkala three fighters were killed. Report informs citing Interfax, it was stated the power structures of the region.

    According to the source, the night staff of the federal forces tried to stop passenger car Lada Priora near railway crossing, however, people in it opened fire.

    In the shooting three attackers have been destroyed, and the OMON soldier was injured.

