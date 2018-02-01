 Top
    3 killed after bus drives into crowd in Istanbul's Üsküdar

    Investigation is underway© Haberturk

    Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Three people were killed after a bus driver lost control and drove into the crowd waiting at a bus stop in Istanbul's Üsküdar district early Thursday.

    Report informs referring to the Haberturk, the bus veered into the crowd after colliding with another bus, causing multiple injuries, reports said.

    The accident took place along Dr. Eyüp Aksoy street.

    The injured have been transferred to nearby hospitals.

    An investigation into the accident is underway.

