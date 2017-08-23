28 people injured in traffic accident in Georgia

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty-eight people have been injured as a result of the collision of two passenger microbuses on the central highway connecting the resort Black Sea regions of Adjara and Guria, Report informs referring to the Imedi TV company.

According to the TV company, the injured have been taken to a clinic in Kobuleti (Adjara); four of them are in a critical condition.

A criminal case has been launched on the incident on the article “violation of traffic safety rules of transport operation causing less serious damage to health”.

The perpetrator of the traffic accident faces a fine or jail time for up to 3 or 4 years.