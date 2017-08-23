 Top
    Close photo mode

    28 people injured in traffic accident in Georgia

    Two passenger microbuses have collided on the highway

    Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Twenty-eight people have been injured as a result of the collision of two passenger microbuses on the central highway connecting the resort Black Sea regions of Adjara and Guria, Report informs referring to the Imedi TV company.

    According to the TV company, the injured have been taken to a clinic in Kobuleti (Adjara); four of them are in a critical condition.

    A criminal case has been launched on the incident on the article “violation of traffic safety rules of transport operation causing less serious damage to health”.

    The perpetrator of the traffic accident faces a fine or jail time for up to 3 or 4 years. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi