25 higher education institutions closed in Armenia

Baku. 7 August. REPORT.AZ/ 25 higher education institutions have been closed in Armenia over the last 10 years.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, the country's well-known sociologist Aharon Adibekyan told reporters.

According to him, number of those who want to enter public and private universities has dropped from 110,000 to 85,000: "This is a more serious problem not only dependent on the birth rate".

A. Adibekyan noted that 26,000 people enrolled in higher education institutions in 2007 and only 24,000 of them completed their education: "In 2016 year, 18,000 admitted to higher schools and 12,700 completed academic year".