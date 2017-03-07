24 died, including 7 committed suicide in Armenian prisons in last 10 months

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ 24 deaths occurred in Armenian prisons in the last 10 months.

Report informs citing Armenian media, report of the Helsinki Citizens' Assembly Yerevan Office declares.

According to report, number of deaths in Armenian prisons increased. According to official figures, in last 10 months of last year, 17 of the convicts have died from diseases, 7 committed suicide.

The report stresses that conditions in women's prisons is much worse. Woman prisoners subjected to violence and abuse.