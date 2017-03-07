 Top
    24 died, including 7 committed suicide in Armenian prisons in last 10 months

    Report declares that woman prisoners subjected to violence and abuse

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ 24 deaths occurred in Armenian prisons in the last 10 months.

    Report informs citing Armenian media, report of the Helsinki Citizens' Assembly Yerevan Office declares.

    According to report, number of deaths in Armenian prisons increased. According to official figures, in last 10 months of last year, 17 of the convicts have died from diseases, 7 committed suicide.

    The report stresses that conditions in women's prisons is much worse. Woman prisoners subjected to violence and abuse. 

