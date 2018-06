Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ 24 suspected persosn have been detained as a result of the operation held against the ISIS group in Gaziantep, Turkey.

Report informs citing Anadolu, Gaziantep Prosecutor's Office declares.

According to the decision of the local court, preventive measure chosen on 8 of them, 10 were taken under control accused of being a member to the terror group, while 6 released.