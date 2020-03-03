​23 more Iranian MPs test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus continues to claim more lives in Iran as the days go on. The deadly virus recently began to spread among deputies.

"23 deputies have tested positive for coronavirus," an aide to Parliament speaker Abdolreza Mesri said.

He called on parliamentarians to limit their contacts with the population but said that Parliament would continue its work. According to the latest data, Iran has confirmed 1,501 cases of disease since February 19, of which 66 were fatal. 291 people have recovered. Iranian authorities predict a further spread of the coronavirus in the country.

The Iranian Parliament earlier suspended its work due to the coronavirus.