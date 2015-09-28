20 soldiers wounded in PKK bomb attack in Turkey’s east

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ A total of 20 soldiers were wounded on Sept. 28 in a bomb attack by outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in the eastern province of Bitlis, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

According to the information, PKK militants remotely detonated a bomb placed in the backyard of an officer’s club in the Tatvan district at around 7:45 a.m. as a military vehicle was passing. According to initial reports, 20 soldiers were wounded, although their condition is not said to be life-threatening.

Security forces have launched an operation in the region to apprehend the PKK militants responsible for the attack.