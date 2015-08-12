20 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces

Baku. August. REPORT.AZ/ 20 terrorists of the PKK in Turkey's Sirnak, Hakkari and Bingol region have surrendered to security forces.

Report informs referring to the Turkish media, Turkish Armed Forces General Staff issued a statement about it.

Shirnak governorship's statement said that from March 21, 2013 to August 11, 2015, 841 people fled from terrorist PKK and KCK (Kurdish Community Association) and surrendered to the security authorities of Turkey: "All the information related to them was submitted to the authorities."