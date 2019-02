Tbilisi. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ One person died of “swine flu” A (H1N1) virus in Zugdidi city, Georgia.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that person was hospitalized with flu symptoms and died the day before.

Thus, the death toll from swine flu has reached 20 in the neighboring country.

Currently, 19 patients are being treated in Zugdidi hospital. 6 of those people are children.