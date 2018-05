Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ 20 Daesh terrorists including a senior figure, have been killed by Turkish forces in the counter-terror operation against Daesh in Syria as part of Euphrates Shield Operation (Fırat Kalkanı).

Report informs citing Anadolu, General Staff of Turkish Armed Forces stated.

According to information, 74 other Daesh targets, including shelters were destroyed.