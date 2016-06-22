 Top
    20 cars collided in Turkey, 5 persons injured

    The incident took place on Bodrum-Milas road

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ 20 cars have collided on Bodrum-Milas road in Turkey, as a result of the incident 5 persons injured. 

    Report informs referring to the Turkish media. 

    According to the information, the incident occurred in Guvercinlik settlement. Oil flew out of the car, which has moved in the direction of Bodrum. Slippery road caused the accident. 

    Initially, a motoskelt first slide into the bottom of a truck. Then have coliided another truck, 6 vans and 12 cars on the road. 

