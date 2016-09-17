3 soldiers killed, 4 injured in PKK terror attack in Hakkari - UPDATED

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Three soldiers were killed and four others were injured in an operation conducted against PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province.

Report informs referring to Milliyet, two Gendarmerie Special Forces teams searching houses in the region were attacked by terrorists in Ağaçdibi village located some eight kilometers southwest of the Hakkari city center.

Five terrorists were killed in the clash. Three of them were women.

***14:50

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ An armed clash happened between security forces and PKK terrorists in Hakkari province of Turkey.

Report informs referring to Milliyet, 2 military servants were killed in the skirmish happened near the village Ağaçdibi located on the Hakkari-Çukurca highway, 4 servants were injured. The wounded soldiers were taken to the Hakkari State Hospital.

According to the report, 4 dead terrorists were taken by armed forces.

A large-scale operation launched to neutralize the terrorists.