2 policemen killed in Turkey

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ PKK terrorists attacked the Balikligol State Hospital in Turkish province of Shanliurfa.

Report informs referring to "Anadolu" agency, during the incident, two police officers were seriously injured as a result of performing his duties at the hospital. The first aid was rendered in the hospital. Then, one of the injured policemen was taken to the Harran University Research and Training Hospital, while the other to Mehmet Akif Education and Research Hospital. Despite the efforts of doctors, it was impossible to save their lives.