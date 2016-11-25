2 000 deaths fixed in non-combat conditions in Armenian army

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Armenian parliament continued discussions on the draft law on obligatory tax payments of 1000 drams (about 3.60 AZN) per month to make insurance payments for dead and disabled servicemen.

Report informs citing news.am, MP from Heritage Party, Zaruhi Postanjyan criticized the country's defense minister Vigen Sargsyan in her speech: "Spouse of Vigen Sargsyan became a millionairess in a short period. Then, should this millionairess and poor people pay equal amount of 1000 drama? You want to call it national tax? No, this isn't a national tax, but beggary."

Z.Postanjyan stressed that the funds, collected for this purpose will be allocated for the servicemen, dying or becoming disabled during the cases that may occur in the future: "Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan said that the law won't be applied to those, who die or get injured as a result of violation of the charter. However, according to the official data since 1996, 950 people have died in non-combat situations, while 2 000 according to unofficial reports. We have suffered losses, and now president Sargsyan presents us a draft law coming together with beggary."

Postanjyan named the draft a disgrace and called all to vote against: "Military servicemen have the right to receive a monthly salary of 4 000 drama (about 14.60 AZN). But they aren't paid this amount. They only sign and generals, commanders get rich at the expense of these funds. Parents send parcels to their children every month. There are a large number of requests from parents proving that."