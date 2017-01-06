 Top
    18 suspects detained for investigation of Izmir attack

    Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ As part of the investigation of terrorist attack in Izmir, 18 persons were detained. Report informs referring to the Reuters, Turkish Minister of Justice Bekir Bozdağ said.

    He also accused the banned in the country Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in organization of attack.

    'PKK found to be behind Turkey's Izmir attack', Bekir Bozdağ said.

    As a result of blast at the courthouse in Izmir, two people died and 10 were injured on January 5. Gunmen armed with automatic weapons and grenades, clashed with the police, after a bomb-laden car was undermined. 

