 Top
    Close photo mode

    173 employees of Istanbul justice departments, suspected of being FETÖ-linked, detained

    129 people detained at Çağlayan and Gaziosmanpaşa justice departments, 44 at Bakırköy

    Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ 173 employees of the justice departments in Çağlayan, Bakırköy and Gaziosmanpaşa districts, Istanbul, have been detained within the investigative measures conducted regarding the Gülenist Terror Organisation (FETÖ) coup attempt in Turkey.

    Report informs citing the Turkish media, the operation began at 09.30 am local time.

    According to the information, 129 people were detained at Çağlayan and Gaziosmanpaşa justice departments, while 44 were arrested at Bakırköy.

    Notably, 4 people were arrested the day before. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi