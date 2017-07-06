170 prisoners pardoned in Georgia

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ Georgian President Georgi Margvelashvili signed decree on the amnesty of 170 prisoners.

Report informs citing the Georgian media, Chairman of the Pardon Commission Zviad Koridze said.

According to him, 9 women are pardoned: "There are also teenagers among them."

Zviad Koridze said 120 out of 170 prisoners will be freed today and sentence serving time reduced for the rest of them.

According to him, pardon commission examined cases of 1,073 prisoners.