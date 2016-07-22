1669 educational institutions to be closed in Turkey

Baku. 22 July. REPORT.AZ/ 1669 educational institutions will be closed in Turkey.

Report informs citing the Anadolu agency, Ministry of National Education of Turkey to date has sent written instructions to the departments of education with respect to the closing of about 800 private schools.

In general, work is underway to close 936 private schools, 449 campuses and 284 other private schools, belonging to a terrorist organization FETÖ.

According to the information to date the Ministry of Education banned activities of 27,157 education workers.