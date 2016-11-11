16 members of terrorist PKK and Marxist-Leninist groups detained in Turkey

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ 16 persons were detained in anti-terror operations in Bursa province of Turkey, on suspicion of being a member to the PKK and MLCP (Marxist-Leninist Communist Party) groups.

Report informs citing Anadolu, as a result, 31 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (HDP) and its member organizations, which are political wing of the PKK, detained.

The information declares that officials of the Bursa prosecutor's office conducted search operations in Osmangazi, Nilüfer, Yıldırım and Gemilik districts.

The suspects were handed over to the Court of Bursa province.