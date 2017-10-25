1500 military personnel at Russian base in Armenia will be replaced

© Sputnik

Baku. 25 October. REPORT.AZ/ The first departure of discharged military personnel at the Russian military base in Armenia took place and they were replaced by personnel from Southern Military District and other military districts in Russia.

Report informs referring to the Southern Military District.

“1500 soldiers and sergeants performing compulsory military service are planned to be replaced by the beginning of October. The civil aviation planes operating on the route of major international airports of Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Krasnodar, Mineralnye Vody, Samara, Ekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Khabarovsk will be used for departure of military personnel from Armenian city of Gyumri,” statement says.

It was informed that over 50% of military servicemen who arrived at base in Yerevan for replacement, are trained specialists and they are appointed at positions of signalman, scout, cynologist, deminer, sniper, drone operators and air defense weapons.