15 people die from hypothermia in Kyrgyzstan

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Some 15 people died in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from hypothermia from early January.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, press service of Bishkek Main Department of Internal Affairs said.

On January 24, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan spread a storm warning in connection with hypothermia in the entire territory of the country. According to weather forecasters, starting from January 26, the temperature in the mountainous regions of the republic may drop to minus 45 degrees.

All units of the ministry switched to intense duty regime, educational process in schools suspended. It is forecasted that arctic cyclone will dominate in the territory of the republic until the end of January.