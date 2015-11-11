 Top
    14 migrants die as boat sinks off Turkey

    The Turkish coastguard rescued 27 people

    Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least 14 people, including seven children, drowned on Nov. 11 when a migrant boat sank off Turkey's Aegean coast while trying to reach Greece, local media reported, the latest fatalities in Europe's refugee crisis, Report informs referring to the Anadolu Agency.

    The Turkish coastguard recovered the bodies from the flimsy boat which was heading to the Greek island of Lesbos while 27 people were rescued. There was no immediate information on their nationalities.

