14,694 terrorists killed during anti-terrorist operations in Turkey

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ The number of terrorists killed in the anti-terrorist operations carried out by Turkey in the past three years has been announced.

According to Report, Hulusi Akar, the country's National Defense Minister, informed that 14,694 terrorists were neutralized during the operation held from 24 July 2015 until 23 October 2015.

The minister said that the Turkish army and security forces carried out anti-terrorist operations on all the mountainous hills and caves where the terrorists were hiding: "We did not bypass a single cave or mountain or hill. All suspected places were searched and this process is underway. We will continue our fight in this direction and conclude the mission. We will save our nation from the scourge of terrorism. "