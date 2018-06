Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ Anti-terror operation against terrorist PKK group is being conducted in 13 villages of Lice and Hani districts of Diyarbakır province, Turkey.

Report informs citing Haber7, during the operation, heads of the group in the area and militants are being neutralized.

According to the information, a curfew has been imposed in the villages of the operation.