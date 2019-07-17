 Top

13 people including children die in road accident in Iran

Some 13 people including three children lost their lives in a deadly minibus crash in an uneven road near the city of Khansar, Isfahan province, on Tuesday, Report informs citing IRNA.

Nine others have also been injured in the crash, according to Khansar Governor Mansour Kamali.

The minibus was on its way from Booein to Khansar when it fell into a valley following a brake failure, Kamali told IRNA correspondent.

He said that emergency helicopters were immediately dispatched to the scene of the accident to take the injured ones to the hospital.

Khansar is located some 160 km west of Isfahan, the capital city of Isfahan province.

