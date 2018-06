© AA

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ At least 13 people died and 42 others wounded early Saturday in a bus crash in the central Eskisehir province of Turkey, local authorities said.

Report informs citing the Anadolu, the accident occurred on January 20 morning in Eskisehir as the coach was on its way to the northwestern Bursa province from the capital Ankara.

There is no information about the cause of the accident.