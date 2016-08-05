124 employees of Ministry of Justice of Turkey detained

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ 124 employees of the Ministry of Justice of Turkey were detained.

Report informs citing the Haberturk these people were arrested as part of the investigation after the coup attempt by FETO terrorist organization.

According to the information, under the instruction of Ankara Public Prosecutor's Office, Law enforcement officers in Ankara Police Department conducted operations in Ministry of Justice and its subordinate organizations.

Notably, earlier, Ankara Police Department officers detained 45 employees of the ministry on charges of being a member of FETO.