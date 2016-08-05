 Top
    Close photo mode

    124 employees of Ministry of Justice of Turkey detained

    Earlier, 45 employees of the ministry were arrested on charges of being a member of FETO

    Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ 124 employees of the Ministry of Justice of Turkey were detained.

    Report informs citing the Haberturk these people were arrested as part of the investigation after the coup attempt by FETO terrorist organization.

    According to the information, under the instruction of Ankara Public Prosecutor's Office, Law enforcement officers in Ankara Police Department conducted operations in Ministry of Justice and its subordinate organizations.

    Notably, earlier, Ankara Police Department officers detained 45 employees of the ministry on charges of being a member of FETO.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi