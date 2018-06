Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ 121 policemen were dismissed in Van city of Turkey, as part of investigations against the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ).

Report informs citing Anadolu, one of them is chief of the district security department, and two officials of security affairs.

According to the report, a while ago, 19 police officers, laid off as a part of FETÖ investigations, have been resumed to their positions.