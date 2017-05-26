12 people detained in Turkey for attempting to sell tomb with skeleton

© Ria.ru

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Police detained 12 people in the province of Eskişehir in central Turkey who tried to sell a tomb of the Byzantine period with skeleton inside for $ 4 million, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

According to informationç employees of police department on struggle against contraband pretended to be a potential buyers have detained the finder of "black archeologists" red-handed.

The tomb was removed from the ground and sent for exploration to local archaeological museum.