117 criminal cases of Turkish MPs sent to prosecution offices

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ In Turkey, barriers related to investigation and taking into consideration of 799 criminal cases against 152 MPs were eliminated.

Report informs Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said in an interview with "TRT Haber".

According to him, there are 117 criminal cases against deputies in Ministry of Justice. We have not sent them to the appropriate offices after the amendments to constitution.

B.Bozdag said that the leadership of Grand National Assembly of Turkey will present necessary materials to Prime Minister. "Prime Minister will send them to Ministry of Justice, and we will direct them to the appropriate offices. After that, the Prosecution offices will continue investigations."

Notably, On May 20, 2016, the Grand National Assembly (parliament, GNA) of Turkey voted in favor of a draft constitutional amendment and a total of 376 deputies in the 550-seat assembly voted in favour of the government-backed bill. Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the document. The bill removes some lawmakers' immunity from prosecution to face trial.