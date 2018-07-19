116 people arrested over Adnan Oktar case

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Istanbul court decision, 116 people were arrested in Turkey in connection with the criminal case initiated against Adnan Oktar. Report informs citing the Haber7.

It was noted that the Turkish security forces are conducting operations on arresting the total of 235 people in connection with the Oktar grouping.

Members of the criminal group are accused of creating a criminal organization, sexual harassment, kidnapping, rape, blackmail, military and political espionage, fraud by using religious beliefs and feelings of people, money laundering, forgery of documents, violation of the law on combating terrorism, libel, perjury, insults, bribery, illegal possession of personal data of other persons.