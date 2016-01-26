116 Istanbul flights cancelled due to heavy snow

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ 116 domestic and international flights cancelled from Istanbul's Ataturk and Sabiha Gökçen airports on January 26-27 due to potential heavy snowfalls, Report informs referring to Turkish media.

Passengers were advised to obtain further information from the company's information center.

According to information the snow will last till evening of January 26, the temperature will drop to 2 degrees below zero. On January 27, the weather is expected to get warmer.