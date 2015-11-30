113 refugees held in the coast of Turkey

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ 113 people, who were trying to make their way to the Greek island of Midilli were detained in the area of Balikesir at Turkish province of Ayvalik.

Report informs referring to the "Anadolu" agency, these persons were detained by the Coast Guard on their way from Turkey's Maden island in Ayvalık to the Greek island Midilli. The refugees, who have had problems with health were hospitalized in a public hospital.

According to the information, refugees most of whom are children, are citizens of Syria, India and the people of Tibet.