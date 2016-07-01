 Top
    ​11 suspects of Istanbul airport attack detained in Turkey

    1 citizen of Russia was among the detainees

    Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ 11 suspects of a triple terrorist attack to the İstanbul Atatürk Airport, were detained.

    Report informs citing daily Hüriyyet, a citizen of the Russian Federation was among the detainees.

    All of them have been recruited by the Islamic State. The operation was held in Istanbul Başaksehir.

    On June 28, 3 suicide bombers committed terrorist acts at Atatürk Airport in Istanbul. 

    As a result, three explosions totally killed 43 people and injured 237.

